Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 127.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 991.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 605,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,776,000 after buying an additional 550,028 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $20,283,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,214,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,538,000 after purchasing an additional 417,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,947,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,729,000 after buying an additional 184,692 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,845,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.76 and a 200 day moving average of $40.58. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

