Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $778,000 Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMLP. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth $112,506,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,962,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,053 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,022,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,737,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,541,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,443,000 after buying an additional 439,010 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.75. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $42.18.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

