Westpac Banking Corp Grows Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Chemed were worth $9,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHE. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 2.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Chemed by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of CHE stock opened at $486.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.51. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $539.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.30.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.06. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $531.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 8.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total value of $121,953.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,086.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

