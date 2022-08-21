Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 3,618 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,433,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,695 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,970,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,743,000 after purchasing an additional 611,693 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,691,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,645,000 after purchasing an additional 782,542 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 72.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after purchasing an additional 997,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,261,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,282,000 after purchasing an additional 223,885 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $34.72 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.75.

