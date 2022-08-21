Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.11-$1.23 EPS.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

HBI opened at $10.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $19.78.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after buying an additional 26,548 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after buying an additional 65,863 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 65,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.