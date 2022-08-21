Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at $919,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,449,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 542.3% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $39.70 and a 1-year high of $66.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day moving average is $52.38.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

