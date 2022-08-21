Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New $689,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYG stock opened at $166.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.90 and a 200-day moving average of $168.54. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $143.65 and a 52-week high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

