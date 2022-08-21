Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 3,759 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,759 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4,885.1% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Options Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

REET stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.78. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $30.78.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.