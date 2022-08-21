Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCX. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

BCX stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $11.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

