Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,045,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,745,000 after buying an additional 1,068,259 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4,489.4% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 761,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,945,000 after buying an additional 744,664 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,743,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,538,000 after acquiring an additional 254,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,738,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $99.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.05. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $85.75 and a 12 month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

