Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

MCHI stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.02. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $74.18.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

