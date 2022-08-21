Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,166 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,720,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 428,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,382,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB opened at $48.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day moving average is $51.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

