iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Position Increased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 36,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,253,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $240.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.26. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

