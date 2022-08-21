Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 3,444 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,447,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,587,000 after buying an additional 508,287 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,064,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,651,000 after acquiring an additional 492,231 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,623,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,240,000 after purchasing an additional 614,039 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 612,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,379,000 after purchasing an additional 28,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 544,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,440,000 after purchasing an additional 69,720 shares during the period.

IWY opened at $143.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.48. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $119.11 and a 12-month high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

