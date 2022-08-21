Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 577 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP stock opened at $91.47 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $123.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.51 and its 200-day moving average is $90.15.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.