Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 117 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 604.2% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 18,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of IWN stock opened at $154.27 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.55 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.06.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

