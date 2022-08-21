Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,016 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,633,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,520,000 after buying an additional 1,694,994 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,484,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,977,000 after buying an additional 77,320 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,223,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,080,000 after buying an additional 181,651 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,558,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,167,000 after buying an additional 1,463,199 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,557,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,763,000 after buying an additional 1,307,711 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $44.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average of $43.78. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

