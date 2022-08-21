Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock opened at $158.33 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.96 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.22.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

