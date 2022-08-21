Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,750 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Amarin were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in Amarin by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amarin by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 13,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Amarin by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 151,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 52,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Amarin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amarin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Amarin from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink lowered Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amarin Stock Performance

In related news, Director Olsen Per Wold acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $92,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,810. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $1.58 on Friday. Amarin Co. plc has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.30.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Amarin had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Amarin

(Get Rating)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.