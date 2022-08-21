iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Stake Lessened by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 30,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Maripau Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,544,000.

Shares of IXN stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.06.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

