Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $74,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.34 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.07 and a one year high of $55.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average of $51.02.

