SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth about $78,000.

Shares of SLYV opened at $80.53 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $91.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.95.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

