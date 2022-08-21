Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New $855,000 Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,560 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $1,058,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $654,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHEL. UBS Group raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.60) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.13.

Shell Trading Down 1.5 %

Shell Announces Dividend

Shares of Shell stock opened at $52.86 on Friday. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $202.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.21 and a 200-day moving average of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

