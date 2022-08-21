Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 912 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after acquiring an additional 533,468 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 55.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 18,347 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in AT&T by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 37,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.13. The stock has a market cap of $131.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

