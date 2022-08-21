Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 343.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Price Performance

LAC opened at $28.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.24. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $41.56. The company has a current ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 44.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.18.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

