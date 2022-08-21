Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $92,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $115.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.80. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.01 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

