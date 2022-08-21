7,310 Shares in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Acquired by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 344.6% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 356,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 276,612 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 296,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 260,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 116,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 301,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,234,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,392,000 after acquiring an additional 606,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.
Antero Midstream stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 2.60. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.44%.
In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 250,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $2,587,768.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,865.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Antero Midstream news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 242,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $2,547,685.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,681.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 250,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $2,587,768.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,865.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AM. TheStreet cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.
Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.
