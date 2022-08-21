7,310 Shares in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Acquired by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 344.6% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 356,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 276,612 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 296,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 260,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 116,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 301,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,234,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,392,000 after acquiring an additional 606,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 2.60. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.44%.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 250,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $2,587,768.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,865.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Antero Midstream news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 242,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $2,547,685.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,681.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 250,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $2,587,768.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,865.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AM. TheStreet cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

