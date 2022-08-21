Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 19,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 22,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter.

ERJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Embraer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Embraer from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Embraer stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. Embraer S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

