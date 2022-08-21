Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 250 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 9.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 8.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Republic Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Republic Services by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 82,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,470,000 after buying an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,807 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of RSG opened at $146.44 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $148.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.17 and a 200-day moving average of $130.84.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also

