The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 166.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in Boeing by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $162.92 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.30 and its 200-day moving average is $164.08.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Benchmark cut their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

