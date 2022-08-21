Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 822 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWW. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWW stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.28. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $55.83.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

