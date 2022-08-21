Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) by 872.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,671 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBD. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 102.4% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Stock Performance

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Shares of CBD stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $972.71 million, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

