B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

SPHD opened at $46.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.83. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $49.61.

