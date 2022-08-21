B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 161.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $319,000.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $50.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.94. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $52.51.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.