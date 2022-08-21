Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Get Rating) by 234.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 68,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 27,110 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,818,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 16,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Israel ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:EIS opened at $69.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $80.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.44.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Israel ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Israel ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.