Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.50 on September 30th

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

Extra Space Storage has raised its dividend by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Extra Space Storage has a dividend payout ratio of 92.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Extra Space Storage to earn $9.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.1%.

NYSE EXR opened at $211.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $156.70 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 35.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 90.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

