B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGHG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 27,585 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 11,254 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 4th quarter worth about $2,255,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,218,000 after acquiring an additional 208,865 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged alerts:

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS:IGHG opened at $70.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.83. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $78.88.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.