Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 240 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

MOAT stock opened at $71.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.92. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $60.93 and a 1 year high of $78.43.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.