iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McCutchen Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $232.92 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $199.56 and a 52 week high of $267.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.10.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.