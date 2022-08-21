Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 28,341 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 62.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,210 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 28,341 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 118,912 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 25,518 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,604,507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $503,350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805,313 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Price Performance

KGC stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.70. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $7.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is -25.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.