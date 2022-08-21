Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSAC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 412,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 68,852 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 520,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 23,488 shares during the period. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Performance

Shares of BSAC opened at $14.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $22.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Banco Santander-Chile

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Itaú Unibanco downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

