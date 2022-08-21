Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stake Lowered by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIV. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $84,704,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,525,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,704,000 after acquiring an additional 772,952 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,430.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 556,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,549,000 after acquiring an additional 519,815 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,699,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,790,000 after acquiring an additional 363,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $23,020,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $78.24 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $90.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.