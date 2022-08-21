Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stake Lowered by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIV. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $84,704,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,525,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,704,000 after acquiring an additional 772,952 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,430.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 556,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,549,000 after acquiring an additional 519,815 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,699,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,790,000 after acquiring an additional 363,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $23,020,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $78.24 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $90.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.97.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
