Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 240 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRF. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 21,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,030,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,578,000 after purchasing an additional 83,632 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRF opened at $162.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.41. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $176.73.

