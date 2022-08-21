Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Makes New $645,000 Investment in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,126 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 8.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,292 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 65,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,766 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWTR opened at $43.99 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $68.41. The company has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.67 and its 200 day moving average is $40.13.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 688,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,460,652.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $419,147.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 374,468 shares in the company, valued at $14,372,081.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 688,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,460,652.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,266 shares of company stock worth $2,186,340. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TWTR shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Loop Capital downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Twitter to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Twitter from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

