TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,026 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 695,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,026 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $37,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.0% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.9% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.4% during the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 6.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $52.61 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $73.90. The stock has a market cap of $101.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

