Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 1,012 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $41,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE WM opened at $174.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.77. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.00 and its 200 day moving average is $155.65.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.