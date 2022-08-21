ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,014 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $11,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,973,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,690,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,120 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth $119,818,000. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,126,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Hess by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,944,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,996,000 after purchasing an additional 786,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Hess from $153.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $126.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.92.

Hess Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Hess stock opened at $116.63 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $131.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.67.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 31.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,686,473.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

