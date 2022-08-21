TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 820,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $30,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 473.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,623,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,284 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 10,355,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,197 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,816,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 639.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 357,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after purchasing an additional 309,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 297,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 210,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $50,973.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,567.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $44.00 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average of $37.13.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.13). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IONS shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

