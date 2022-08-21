TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 14,820 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $29,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 704.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,948,581.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $1,677,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,948,581.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $191.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $135.46 and a one year high of $211.65.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.02 by $0.13. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.29.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

