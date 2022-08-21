Tcwp LLC Purchases New Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,690,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,120 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,546,000 after purchasing an additional 193,943 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,249,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,557,000 after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,201,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $449,690,000 after purchasing an additional 227,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,973,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HES. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $141.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.92.

Hess Trading Down 0.2 %

HES opened at $116.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $131.43.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.85%.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,686,473.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,686,473.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,267,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

